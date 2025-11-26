Heavy Rain Causes Collapse of Separation Wall in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Heavy rainfall in the occupied West Bank caused a partial collapse of Israel’s separation wall on Tuesday, according to local media reports.

The incident took place south of al-Khalil City, where flash floods weakened the foundation of the wall.

Video footage documented the collapse of one concrete section of the barrier, which the Israeli occupation regime began constructing in 2002 and which the International Court of Justice ruled illegal in 2004.

At the same time, landslides triggered by the heavy rains disrupted traffic along major roads west of Ramallah in the central West Bank.

According to Anadolu Agency, the landslides and flooding damaged several vehicles in western Ramallah, though fortunately no injuries were reported.

