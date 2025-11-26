Israeli Criminal Army Plans Demolition of More 23 Homes in Jenin Camp

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation army announced its plan to fully demolish 12 homes and partially destroy 11 others in the Jenin refugee camp, located in the northern West Bank.

Palestinian media outlets reported that the Israeli army made this decision on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

These demolitions are part of a large-scale military campaign in the camp that has continued for 312 days, during which Israeli forces have already demolished more than 700 homes.

Since the beginning of the operation in Jenin, over 66 Palestinians from the city, the camp, and surrounding towns have been killed.

Israeli forces also displaced all residents of the Jenin camp after days of violent raids and assaults.

