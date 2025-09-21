Malaysian CCIO: Stop Fruitless Meetings / Time for Practical Action for Palestine Has Come

AhlulBayt News Agency: Consultative Council of Malaysian Islamic Organizations (MAPIM) issued an urgent appeal to Islamic governments, international organizations, and world leaders in a statement. The statement reads:



The era of ineffective condemnations, empty rhetoric, and political games must end. Words without action have allowed the continuation of genocide, occupation, and collective punishment. If Arab and Islamic countries do not act decisively now, they risk the complete control of West Asia by the United States and Israel, with catastrophic consequences for the Palestinian people and regional stability.



The Consultative Council of Malaysian Islamic Organizations demands immediate, coordinated, and non-negotiable practical actions:

No More Symbolic Conferences; Form Protection Forces Now: All 57 member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) must immediately form, finance, and deploy a multinational peacekeeping and protection force to Gaza to protect civilians and secure humanitarian corridors.

End Ineffective Condemnations; Send Aid Now: Immediately remove bureaucratic and political obstacles, and all available humanitarian aid, including medical teams, medicines, food, fuel, and shelter supplies, must be transferred to Gaza without delay.

Break the Siege Forever: Ensure the complete and permanent lifting of the siege on Gaza so that people, goods, and essential services can move freely and hospitals and aid agencies can operate.

Withdraw the Occupying Forces: The forces of the occupying regime must withdraw from Gaza and the West Bank. The sovereignty, dignity, and security of Palestinians must be restored under an internationally supervised process.

Establish Long-Term Accountability, Protection, and Justice: Create an independent international mechanism to oversee protection, investigate war crimes, and ensure justice, reparations, and guarantees of non-repetition.

The Consultative Council of Malaysian Islamic Organizations re-emphasizes that diplomacy without consequences has failed. Governments that insist on empty statements must be prepared for the moral and political consequences of inaction.



We call on all humanitarian activists, religious institutions, labor unions, student groups, and conscientious citizens to join the Consultative Council of Malaysian Islamic Organizations in demanding immediate action and declaring solidarity with the people of Gaza.



