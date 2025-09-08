Global Sumud Flotilla reaches Tunisia ahead of Gaza voyage

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Global Sumud Flotilla, organized to challenge Israel’s blockade on Gaza, arrived off the coast of Tunisia on Sunday evening, ahead of its scheduled departure toward the besieged Palestinian territory, despite threats from Israeli authorities.

Satellite tracking platforms confirmed that the Flotilla’s ships entered Tunisian waters late Sunday, with plans to depart for Gaza on Thursday.

The convoy, made up of nearly 20 vessels, originally set sail from Barcelona, Spain, last Monday. However, severe weather and strong winds forced a temporary return to port on Sunday. The mission has since resumed, aiming to confront the 18-year-long Israeli blockade.

The initiative is led by a coalition of organizations, including the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the Global Gaza Movement, the Sumud Convoy, and Sumud Nusantara from Malaysia.

The Flotilla carries thousands of activists from 44 countries and is now preparing for its next leg of the journey from Tunisia.

Participants say they are ready for various scenarios during their voyage, acknowledging that Israel may attempt to obstruct or disrupt the mission.

Despite this, activists remain determined, asserting that no threat or escalation will prevent them from completing their journey. They stress that the Gaza blockade is a global moral crisis requiring international humanitarian action.

The Global Sumud Flotilla has condemned recent threats made by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir against the ships and their participants.

In a statement issued Friday, the Flotilla described Ben-Gvir’s comments as “an attempt to intimidate participants and falsely label them as terrorists,” calling it a clear violation of international law and the Geneva Conventions.

