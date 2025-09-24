Elders Group meets with Iranian FM in New York

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a meeting in New York with members of The Elders, an independent group of global leaders founded by Nelson Mandela in 2007, According to IRNA.

The Elders, which includes former heads of state, prominent public figures, and human rights advocates, works to leverage the experience, influence, and credibility of its members to help resolve international conflicts, promote peace, defend human rights, and advance sustainable development worldwide.

...................

End/ 257