Iran, IAEA hold second round of nuclear consultations in New York

AhlulBayt News Agency: Another round of consultations between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was held in New York as part of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s intensive diplomatic efforts on the nuclear issue.

Araghchi, who is in the United States to attend the annual United Nations General Assembly, met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Tuesday evening — marking their second meeting in just two days.

According to IRNA, the talks focused on continuing diplomatic engagement and preventing further escalation of tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.

