Iranian FM sends New Year greetings to Jews, condemns Israel’s crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of the Jewish New Year, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi conveyed a message of congratulations, extending warm greetings to Iranian Jews and “all genuine followers of the teachings of Prophet Moses (PBUH).”

In a post on his X account, Araghchi criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that “despite his claims of victory, Netanyahu has brought Israel unprecedented destruction and international isolation.”

According to IRNA, He went on to say that “the criminal Israeli regime has never been so despised, both in our region and across the globe. It is disgraceful that this regime carries out genocide against Palestinians in the name of Judaism and the Jewish people, thereby tarnishing the reputation of all Jews.”

