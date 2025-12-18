Iran, Russia united in opposing US hegemony: Araghchi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Iran and Russia share many common views on international issues, and their positions are aligned particularly when it comes to opposing US hegemonic policies.

Following a meeting with the president and members of the academic board at MGIMO University in Moscow, Araghchi addressed the university's professors and students on Wednesday.

The top Iranian diplomat said, “The relations between Iran and Russia are deep and comprehensive, encompassing all political, economic, scientific, and cultural domains, including defense and security. The interactions between the two countries are now extensive.”

Araghchi emphasized, “One of the key pillars of cooperation between Iran and Russia is to support each other against the hegemony and coercion of the United States”.

He expressed gratitude for the actions of Russia and many other countries in condemning military aggression against Iran, supporting Tehran, and standing in solidarity with the Iranian people. “Moscow’s stance was a historic milestone in Iran-Russia relations that we will never forget,” he added.

He also noted, “Iran-Russia relations are advancing in all areas and at all levels, including close political consultations between the two sides.”

World heading toward ‘disorder’ as force replaces international law

Referring to international developments, Araghchi said, “Unfortunately, international relations and the global system are heading toward disorder.”

He emphasized, “For nearly 80 years since the establishment of the United Nations, countries around the world have been working toward an international order based on law and established rules. However, the current situation, especially under the new US administration, suggests that all international laws and regulations are being set aside, and force and power are replacing international law.”

“In Washington’s view, those who possess greater force believe they can impose peace on others through coercion. This situation, in essence, reflects a law of the jungle, leading us to a world where the powerful act according to their whims while the powerless are oppressed,” Araghchi added.

He further noted, “With this misguided approach, the US government assumes the right to attack any part of the world, assassinate individuals, or impose sanctions simply because those individuals do not align with its interests.”

Referring to the aggressive actions of the Zionist regime, the top Iranian diplomat said, “The United States has granted its ally in the West Asia or Middle East region broad freedom of action, allowing it to carry out any measures it desires in violation of all international laws.”

Araghchi emphasized, “What is particularly concerning and poses a threat to all countries at the international level is that the United States is driving the world toward lawlessness and disorder. This approach will make the world a more dangerous place.”

US only sought truce after Iran showcased its military might in war

The top Iranian diplomat referred to the 12-day war against Iran by the Israeli regime and the US, noting that this war unfolded during negotiations with Steve Witkoff, the US envoy to the West Asia region. He added that, despite repeated requests from the US to resume discussions during the war, Iran rejected their proposals. Iran argued that negotiations were not feasible under conditions of legitimate self-defense and viewed the US demands as a call for “unconditional surrender,” he said.

Araghchi pointed out that the US stance changed only after Iran showcased its military capability through missile strikes on targets in Israel and a US base in Qatar. Following this demonstration of strength, Witkoff’s message transformed from a demand for “surrender” to a proposal for an “unconditional ceasefire,” he added.

Araghchi described this shift as evidence of the principle that, in the current international system, power is essential to counter hegemonic policies.

Araghchi arrived in Moscow on Tuesday, following intensive regional consultations and at the conclusion of his visit to Belarus, to meet and hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and a group of political, parliamentary figures, and intellectuals of the country.

