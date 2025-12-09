Araghchi pays tribute to Azeraijani martyrs martyrs during official visit to Baku

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, currently on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, has paid tribute to the country’s martyrs.

According to IRNA, on Monday, Araghchi and his accompanying delegation visited Baku’s Alley of Martyrs, honoring Azerbaijani heroes who lost their lives defending the nation’s independence and territorial integrity. The delegation offered prayers and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

Araghchi arrived in Baku on Sunday and, as part of his ongoing diplomatic engagements, has already held meetings with President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Aziz oglu Bayramov.

