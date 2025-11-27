Iranian FM calls on international community to uphold rights of chemical weapons victims

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a statement posted on his X account, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described Iran’s election to the Executive Council of the Chemical Weapons Convention as a significant and hopeful development for all those committed to building a world free of chemical weapons.

According to IRNA, Araghchi made the remarks on Tuesday during the 30th annual Conference of the States Parties to the Convention, held in The Hague.

Referring to Iran’s unanimous election to the executive body, he said the move carries special meaning for a nation that has endured immense suffering from the chemical attacks launched by the regime of Saddam Hussein during the 1980–1988 war. He stressed that the painful legacy of those attacks remains alive, with tens of thousands of victims and their families still coping with their long-term physical and psychological consequences.

Araghchi also noted that he was accompanied at the conference by the representative of Sardasht, a city internationally recognized as a symbol of suffering, resistance, and the pursuit of justice after being targeted by chemical weapons. He said that the impact of those attacks continues to this day and is further aggravated by unjust sanctions imposed by the United States, which limit access to essential medicines and medical treatment for the victims.

He concluded by emphasizing that the truth must ultimately prevail and that all those who supported, enabled, and equipped Saddam’s chemical weapons program must be held fully accountable.

