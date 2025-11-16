Iraq Thanks Iran’s FM Araghchi for Election Congratulations

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its gratitude to Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for sending a congratulatory message on the successful parliamentary elections in Iraq.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry welcomed Araghchi’s message following the peaceful and successful conduct of the elections.

The ministry emphasized, “This gesture reflects the depth of relations between the two friendly and neighboring nations.”

On Friday, Araghchi had posted on his X account, congratulating the brotherly people and government of Iraq for holding a healthy and peaceful parliamentary election.

The senior Iranian diplomat further stated, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to strengthening its warm relations with Iraq in all fields of mutual interest.”

/129