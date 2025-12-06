Why Does the World Continue to Talk About Yemeni Surprises?

AhlulBayt News Agency: The world has not forgotten — nor does it appear that it will forget — the Red Sea confrontations in which Yemen stood on one side, and the bloc of colonial powers led by the United States stood on the other. For two years, global research centers and media agencies have continued to analyze the course of the confrontations, examining the circumstances surrounding each side. From a technical and military perspective, the comparison of capabilities between Yemen and those powers was not in Yemen’s favor, particularly as Yemen emerged as a rising force while its opponents had long invested in enhancing their military capacities and battlefield experience.

With the United States at the forefront of those who effectively offered their reputation as a sacrifice for the security of the Zionist enemy, research institutions have not stopped attempting to understand what happened to this power — a power some describe as an empire — and how it trapped itself in a bottleneck during its aggressive campaign against Yemen, only to receive a dose of the Yemeni methodology in dealing with the enemy, awakening it from its illusion of invincibility.



Unforgettable Moments for the Pentagon

Washington’s military leaders, experts, and observers still vividly recall the bitter realization that their long-standing aura was nearing collapse due to the many surprises inflicted by the Yemeni forces. When Yemeni air defenses dismantled the myth of the MQ-9 attack-reconnaissance drone — after downing 26 of them — these aircraft were pulled from active missions. And when Yemen’s missile forces embarrassed the Pentagon fortress by striking U.S. aircraft carriers and nearly sinking them, Washington was forced to withdraw these massive naval assets that had long terrorized nations and decided wars in America’s favor. One Pentagon study admitted that U.S. aircraft carriers were no longer safe in the region after the Yemeni experience.

Another shock came as American fighter jets fell from carriers or nearly met disastrous fates due to Yemeni air-defense missiles. The commander of the U.S. Air Force’s 34th Fighter Squadron recalls how Yemeni defenses nearly pushed his F-35 jets into a catastrophic scenario — not merely for the aircraft involved but for the reputation of the entire platform, which Washington regards as the pride of its aviation industries. He stated: “He stated that his aircraft had come under direct fire over Yemen, adding that this was the first instance of direct fire on F-35s during suppression-of-air-defense missions in 20 years.

The Adventure That Shattered the Myth of U.S. Naval Supremacy

Just days ago, the French outlet Futura Sciences described what the United States endured in the Red Sea at the hands of Yemeni forces as a major setback. The outlet noted that America lost three Super Hornet aircraft during the confrontation and that the withdrawal of the “Truman” aircraft carrier from the Red Sea amounted to an embarrassment for the U.S. Navy — a strategic failure that shattered the myth of the world’s largest naval fleet after months of technical and human errors throughout its six-month deployment. The report emphasized that Yemen succeeded in disrupting U.S. regional hegemony.

The French site also observed the remarkable operational energy of the Yemeni forces, which sustained high activity levels “despite the imposing presence of the U.S. carrier strike group, revealing the fragility of American deterrence.” It added that the loss of the Super Hornet jets — valued at an estimated $180 million — was significant, but the greater damage was dealt to the prestige and operational credibility of the U.S. Navy.



TeleSUR and the Global Echo of the Yemeni Model

Another significant recent reaction came from TeleSUR, which highlighted how America’s confrontation with Yemen has become a “black mark” invoked mockingly by Washington’s adversaries — and used as a measure of what future U.S. military engagements with other free nations might look like. TeleSUR reviewed the emergence of Yemeni power since 2015 against the coalition of aggression, noting how Yemen defied expectations by resisting what the U.S., the Israeli entity, and Saudi Arabia believed would be a three-week war — a conflict that has now entered its tenth year.

More striking was TeleSUR’s reference to a report by researcher Sergio Rodríguez Gelfenstein titled:

“America Will Face an Expanded Yemen in Venezuela… Caracas, Sana’a, and Miami, Tel Aviv.”

The report argued that any U.S. military intervention in Venezuela would lead Washington into a quagmire resembling the Yemeni experience — not the scenarios of Gaza or Syria. He wrote: “In case Washington proceeds with military aggression, it will not face Venezuela alone, but a new Yemen — larger, stronger, and more heavily armed.”



Viewing Yemen as an Independent and Direct Threat

Parallel to these developments, the Zionist enemy continues acknowledging the threat posed by Yemeni military power — admissions that surface periodically as part of ongoing assessments and self-criticism. Many in the Zionist occupation had not expected that a free Arab and Muslim voice still existed in the region, let alone one with hypersonic missiles and domestically produced drones.

In an unprecedented moment, global media circulated what it called a “rare” acknowledgment of Yemeni military influence. The "Jerusalem Post" published a detailed report quoting Zionist and Arab experts who confirmed that Yemen indeed possesses advanced, fully independent military capabilities — not reliant on Iran. The report reminded readers that the ongoing U.S. and Israeli airstrikes over the past two years — costing Washington over $7 billion — have had no measurable effect on Yemen’s military capacity.

The newspaper affirmed that "Israel’s" top leadership now views Yemen as “a direct and independent threat.” It added: “Sanaa operates according to a purely national agenda, and acts based on calculations related to its national security and its ideological principles.”

Meanwhile, the prominent European naval reference Tradewinds News described the Yemeni armed forces as “the undisputed masters of Bab al-Mandeb.”

What the International Media Focus Reveals

The sustained global focus on Yemen’s operational support for Gaza — and its material and psychological consequences — stems from a growing belief that Yemen has become the foremost challenge to the U.S. project of regional dominance and the Zionist project seeking expansion into neighboring Arab lands under the vision of a so-called “Greater Israel.”

International and Israeli media reflections also reveal profound discomfort with Yemen’s ascent — though a few analysts openly express admiration for Yemen’s exceptional courage and ability to confront powers that other nations would never dare challenge. Yemen has delivered battlefield lessons in tactics and operational management that even Washington has acknowledged and sought to study. Yemeni successes have also compelled the United States, France, and Germany to reassess their defensive strategies and evaluate the efficiency of their advanced weapons systems.

The European platform Modern Policy reported that “the Yemeni army succeeded in redefining the concept of naval deterrence.” It added that asymmetric strategies can now shift global power balances at minimal cost compared to the massive budgets of major powers. The report concluded that Yemeni success lies in combining high flexibility, low cost, and significant strategic impact, stating that Yemeni operations signaled “the end of the era of absolute Western naval superiority and the beginning of a new era in which intellect outweighs arsenals.”



Forcing the World to Revise Its Assessments

Before Yemen’s defensive actions — and its support for the Palestinian cause — discussions of defense technology and military supremacy were dominated by the United States, followed by several advanced nations, with Arab and Muslim countries entirely absent from the conversation. Yet the past two years forced the world to revise its understanding of power: Yemen has moved from being categorized as a marginal, inconsequential state to being able to confront the United States and the Zionist entity directly.

While Yemen may not match America’s vast economic advantages, it has surpassed the U.S. in strategic innovation, breaking the complexities of modern warfare with tactics still not fully understood. Yemen has also surpassed the Israeli enemy, despite America ensuring the Israeli enemy receives second-generation versions of U.S. military capabilities.

The United States still holds the reputation of possessing unmatched firepower — but it failed to demonstrate this during the naval confrontations watched by the world. This unexpected shortfall has driven ongoing study of the Yemeni military experience, with many analysts concluding that Yemen achieved superiority in the two-year confrontation — both directly in the Red Sea and indirectly against the U.S.-backed Israeli occupation. Yemen forced Washington’s navy to withdraw from the sea and inflicted upon both the U.S. and the Zionist enemy the bitter reality of their inability to stop ballistic and drone strikes that reached deep into occupied territory.

