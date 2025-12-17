Iranian Navy Commander: Enemy must expect new surprises

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Commander of the Iranian Army Navy has declared that his forces possess undisclosed capabilities and potentials, warning that any aggressor must be prepared for new surprises should it attack Iran.

In an interview on Tuesday, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani stated that during the 12-day imposed war in June—waged by the Israeli regime with U.S. support—the Navy was at full readiness, though circumstances did not allow its capabilities to be practically employed.

According to Mehr, he emphasized that throughout the conflict, the security of navigation routes, international trade, and Iran’s maritime borders was continuously and effectively safeguarded under special measures taken by naval forces. Thanks to this strong presence, no disruptions occurred in international relations.

Admiral Irani noted that valuable lessons were learned from the war, and in preparation for future threats, the Navy has intensified efforts to enhance readiness, expand specialized training, and acquire modern systems and technologies.

“The enemy must expect a new surprise at any moment,” he asserted, adding that the Navy possesses numerous capabilities and potentials, many of which remain undisclosed.

“With this strategy, the enemy will remain in a state of doubt and weakness, always anticipating the next surprise,” Admiral Irani concluded.

