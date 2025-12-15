Iran appoints Alireza Elhami as Army Air Defense Force Cmdr.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Brigadier General Alireza Elhami has been appointed as the new commander of Iran's Army Air Defense Force.

Brigadier General Alireza Elhami was appointed as commander of the Army Air Defense Force by decree.

General Elhami, who has served as the deputy commander of the force since 2019, has previously held positions including commander of the Air Defense University and deputy for operations at the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Headquarters.

Previously, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard was in charge of commanding the Army Air Defense Force.

