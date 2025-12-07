  1. Home
Iranian commander: Armed forces fully prepared to counter any threat

7 December 2025 - 08:03
Source: Abna24
The head of the Strategic Studies and Research Center of the Iranian Army said the country’s armed forces stand fully prepared to confront any threat with maximum strength.

According to Mehr, in an interview, Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Pourdastan highlighted what he described as the decisive and unprecedented role of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in reshaping the enemy's calculations after Operation True Promise 3.

According to Mehr, in an interview, Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Pourdastan highlighted what he described as the decisive and unprecedented role of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in reshaping the enemy’s calculations after Operation True Promise 3.

Referring to the 12-day Israeli-imposed conflict against Iran, Pourdastan said, “While Iran was engaged in indirect negotiations with the United States, the Israeli regime—acting under American guidance and direct support—carried out a brutal and cowardly assault on Iranian territory.”

He stressed that Ayatollah Khamenei’s leadership was central in directing Iran’s armed forces throughout the 12 days of confrontation.

Pourdastan also described the enemy’s strategic miscalculation regarding Operation True Promise 3, saying Iran’s forces had been continuously tracking threats and building the required defensive and offensive capabilities to respond effectively.

He added that the precision and scale of Operation True Promise 3 delivered such a powerful blow to the Israeli regime that it is unlikely to risk challenging Iran’s military strength again.

