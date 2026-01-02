Israel shoots down own drone

Media have reported that the Israeli regime has has shot down one of their own drones in the Upper Galilee (near Safad).

An interceptor missile was launched towards a “suspicious target” in the Upper Galilee (near Safad), and the Israeli army is verifying whether this was a false alarm, Hezbollah news service Al-Manar reported.

Earlier than that, the Times of Israel cited the military as saying in a statement that "following sirens that sounded a short while ago in the area of Bar’am near the Lebanese border, an interceptor was launched toward a 'suspicious aerial target.'

Meanwhile, the Times said, citing the military that air raid sirens that were set off in the Bar’am area near the Lebanese border were the result of a false alarm.