Israel shoots down own drone

2 January 2026 - 14:42
News ID: 1768726
Source: Mehr News
Media have reported that the Israeli regime has has shot down one of their own drones in the Upper Galilee (near Safad).

An interceptor missile was launched towards a “suspicious target” in the Upper Galilee (near Safad), and the Israeli army is verifying whether this was a false alarm, Hezbollah news service Al-Manar reported.

Earlier than that, the Times of Israel cited the military as saying in a statement that "following sirens that sounded a short while ago in the area of Bar’am near the Lebanese border, an interceptor was launched toward a 'suspicious aerial target.'

Meanwhile, the Times said, citing the military that air raid sirens that were set off in the Bar’am area near the Lebanese border were the result of a false alarm.

