Supreme Leader appoints new commanders for Iran’s Air Defense, Air Force

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, has appointed new commanders to lead Iran’s air defense headquarters and the Army’s air force.

According to IRNA, in separate decrees, Brigadier General Alireza Elhami was named commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Joint Air Defense Headquarters and the Army Air Defense Force, while Brigadier General Bahman Behmard was appointed commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Air Force.

Elhami, who had been serving as deputy commander of the Army Air Defense Force since 2019, previously headed the Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense University and held the position of deputy for operations at the joint air defense headquarters. He succeeds Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard.

Behmard, the newly appointed air force commander, had served since 2023 as deputy to the operations chief at the General Staff of the Armed Forces. He replaces Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi.

The appointments were made upon the recommendation of the Army’s commander-in-chief.

