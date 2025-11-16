Iraq hosts seventh national women’s Quran competition at al-Askari Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraq’s National Center for Quranic Sciences has held the seventh nationwide women’s Quran competition at the al-Askari (AS) Shrine in Samarra.

The two-day event began on Thursday, under the slogan “Representing Iraq; An Honor for All.” It was organised in cooperation with the shrine’s administration.

National Quran competitions are a regular feature of Iraq’s religious and cultural calendar and serve as a pathway to international contests.

The contest aimed to select top participants to represent Iraq in global Quran competitions. Competitors were those who had advanced from the preliminary round of the national women’s event.

The competition took place under the supervision of Haider Hassan al-Shammari, head of Iraq’s Shia Endowments Office. Female reciters and memorizers from Quranic institutes linked to Iraq’s holy shrines and religious sites took part.

At the ceremony, a message from the custodian of the al-Askari Shrine was read by Quran scholar Rusul Abbas Sahib. The message stated that competition in Quranic sciences represents “a contest in the best and greatest fields” and that such events not only inspire personal development among reciters and memorizers but also bring many benefits.

Fatemeh Zaheri, head of the organising committee, spoke about the importance of holding annual national Quran competitions for both women and men. She noted that top performers are sent to international events.

She said the seventh edition included 37 female participants from Baghdad and other provinces. They are competing in preliminary and final rounds under a specialised judging panel to select those capable of performing at the level of competitors from across the Islamic world.

The ceremony also included a documentary film showcasing women’s Quranic activities at the National Center for Quranic Sciences and highlights from the preliminary round of the seventh national women’s competition.

