Photos: Installing black banners of sorrow on martyrdom of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra at Al-Askari Shrine

Commemoration of the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (peace be upon her) at the Holy Al-Askari Shrine. In remembrance of her martyrdom according to the third narration, scenes of grief and mourning filled the courtyard of the two Imams al-Askari (peace be upon them). The halls of the shrine were adorned with mourning banners, reflecting the depth of sorrow and sympathy on this painful occasion.