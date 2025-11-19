Photos: Installing black banners of sorrow on martyrdom of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra at Al-Askari Shrine
Commemoration of the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (peace be upon her) at the Holy Al-Askari Shrine. In remembrance of her martyrdom according to the third narration, scenes of grief and mourning filled the courtyard of the two Imams al-Askari (peace be upon them). The halls of the shrine were adorned with mourning banners, reflecting the depth of sorrow and sympathy on this painful occasion.
19 November 2025 - 11:22
News ID: 1752009
Source: Abna24
