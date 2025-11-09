Photos: Holy Al-Askari Shrine Receives a Qur’anic Delegation from Daquq

The General Secretariat of the Holy Al-Askari Shrine welcomed a delegation from the Qur’anic Institute in the city of Daquq, located in Kirkuk Province, as part of a cultural and religious program designed to introduce the heritage and teachings of AhlulBayt (peace be upon them). The program included a visit to the sacred resting places of the two Imams, al-Askariyyan (peace be upon them), and attendance at a religious lecture that explored the lives of the Imams of Samarra and the lessons of patience and faith they embody. The event also encouraged reflection on the spiritual significance of the holy shrines and their role in reinforcing Qur’anic and devotional values among visitors.