Photos: Quran Schools and Chanting Group from Al-Rifai Join Spiritual Program of Al-Askari Shrine

The weekly Quranic gathering was held in the hall of Imam al-Hadi (peace be upon him) of Al-Askari Shrine with the participation of Quran school reciters from Al-Rifai. The program, organized by the Quranic Division in cooperation with local schools and the chanting group of Imam al-Atshan School, featured recitations by Mustafa al-Hasani and other readers. It concluded with poems in praise of Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere.