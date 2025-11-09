In Age of AI, Tanzeemul Makatib Carries Forward Imam Sajjad’s Education Mission

AhlulBayt News Agency: In the scholarly atmosphere of Golaganj, the second session of the Webinar and Celebration of the Birth Anniversary of Imam Zainul Abideen (A.S) was held under the banner of Tanzeemul Makatib with great enthusiasm and participation.

Famous scholars, students, and social workers from every corner of India joined the event. They paid heartfelt tribute to the founder of the organization, Maulana Ghulam Askari.

Renowned Iranian religious leader Hujjatul Islam Mohammad Rezai gave a message:

“Imam Sajjad’s (A.S) life began with sorrow, but he did not pick up a sword – he chose education as his weapon. That is why education is the answer to every problem today. Tanzeemul Makatib is taking that same message to the world using new technology and the modern age.”

Maulana Kazim Mehdi Uruj said:

“If we look fairly, Tanzeemul Makatib’s work is the most effective in all of India. This is an institution that does not belong to just one group or religion – it works for all humanity. Maulana Ghulam Askari spent his whole life teaching children. His good character and simple lifestyle made his message powerful.”

Maulana Haider Abbas said:

“The foundation of Tanzeemul Makatib was laid on the birthday of Imam Zainul Abideen (A.S). This was not a coincidence but a spiritual sign that this organization will follow the same path of education and morals that the Imam showed to the Ummah.”

He added: “Today the world has entered the digital age, yet Tanzeemul Makatib is moving forward with the same wisdom and scholarly tradition, using AI and technology – so that religious education and worldly knowledge stay together.”

Deputy Imam-e-Jummah of Lucknow, Maulana Sartaj Haider, said:

“Maulana Ghulam Askari was a great speaker, but he never ran after fame. He always chose service. The seed he planted has now become a big tree – Tanzeemul Makatib is the fruit of that sincerity.”

The program was attended by Tanzeemul Makatib’s Secretary Maulana Syed Safi Haider, Vice-President Maulana Syed Sabeeh Hussain, Joint Secretary Maulana Syed Naqi Askari, Maulana Syed Safdar Hussain, Maulana Syed Hussain Jafar Wahab, and many other scholars.

