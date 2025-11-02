Tanzeemul Makatib to Host Two-Day Celebration, Seminar Honoring Imam Zain al-Abidin’s Birth Anniversary, Foundation Day

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tanzeem-ul-Makatib, a prominent Shia educational organization, will organize a grand two-day festival and scholarly seminar on November 8 and 9 (Saturday and Sunday) to commemorate the birth anniversary of Imam Zain al-Abidin (AS) and the founding day of the institution. The event will feature two daily sessions: the first from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and the second from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Renowned scholars and orators from across the country will deliver addresses on specialized topics during the illuminated celebration and academic seminar, while distinguished poets will present devotional verses in tribute. The unique program, designed to reflect on Tanzeem-ul-Makatib’s over half-century of service and contributions, is being supervised by Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Maulana Syed Safi Haider, Secretary of the organization.

All believers, especially respected scholars, are earnestly invited to participate. The announcement was made by Maulana Syed Ali Mahdhab Khirad Naqvi.

