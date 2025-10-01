Tanzeemul Makatib Hold Condolence Meeting For Late Wife of Ayatollah Sistani

AhlulBayt News Agency: Despite his severe illness, Hujjatul-Islam Wal-Muslimeen, Maulana Seyyed Safi Haider, the Secretary of Tanzeemul Makatib, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the respected Ayatollah on the passing of his beloved wife, a woman of great learning, nobility, and dignity, who was a part of a distinguished family.

Maulana Safi Haider, in his address, spoke of the deceased’s remarkable character, describing her as a humble, pious, and knowledgeable woman, and highlighted her noble heritage and lineage.

He emphasized that the entire staff of Tanzeemul Makatib shares in this sorrow, and they prayed for her elevation in rank and that she be granted proximity to the Ahlul Bayt.

A large number of distinguished scholars and members of Tanzeemul Makatib staff, as well as the students of Jamia Imamia Tanzeemul Makatib attending the event.

The session included Quran recitations and the offering of Al-Fatiha in tribute, and concluded with prayers for the health and well-being of Ayatollah al-Sistani.