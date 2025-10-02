India to Continue Cooperation with Iran on Chabahar Port Development Despite U.S. Sanctions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Indian researcher Kabir Taneja stated that New Delhi’s continued involvement in the Chabahar Port project is part of its regional strategy, which particularly focuses on neighboring countries, including Iran.

Kabir Taneja explained that the Chabahar Port is seen as a strategic gateway for India, providing access to Central and Western Asia. Although the U.S. government has imposed new sanctions on Iran, removing the exemption for the Chabahar project, New Delhi remains committed to the project because it is part of a decade-long agreement under which India will develop and manage the port.

This exemption was granted during former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration in 2018 to allow Iran's infrastructure projects to be exempt from sanctions, but it was recently revoked.

Taneja added that Chabahar helps India strengthen its trade relations with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries. He also emphasized that the project is not only about economic interests but is a key part of India’s multilateral regional strategy.

He acknowledged that the reduction in oil imports from Iran and pressure from Washington have posed challenges for India, but New Delhi has learned from these experiences and strengthened its strategy.

Experts note that despite strained relations between India and the U.S. following the 50% tariff on Russian oil and increased fees for U.S. H-1B work visas, the Chabahar project will have a long-term impact and will remain a significant part of India’s regional priorities.