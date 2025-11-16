Photos: Women’s Division of Al-Askari Shrine Honored for Role in 7th National Quran Competition

The Women’s Division of the Holy Askari Shrine played a key role in the success of the 7th National Elite Quran Competition in Samarra. Organized by the National Center for Quranic Sciences with the support of the Shiite Endowment Office, the event brought together distinguished female reciters and memorizers from across Iraq. The Women’s Division managed organization, preparation, and hospitality, and was honored for its outstanding contribution at the conclusion of the competition.