Iraqi PM visits Kadhimiya shrines after election victory

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani traveled to Kadhimiya, north of Baghdad, to visit the holy shrines there after the announcement of the preliminary election results.

According to the Iraqi News Agency, the Iraqi premier’s Information Office announced that that Al-Sudani went to the holy city after the coalition he supports declared victory in the country’s parliamentary elections.

He visited the holy shrines of Imam Hadi (AS) and Imam Hassan Askari (AS).

Iraqi media reported that Al-Sudani also visited the Abu Hanifa Al-Nu’man shrine in the city of Al-Adhamiyah.

The Iraqi High Election Commission announced the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections Wednesday night.

Based on the results, al-Sudani noted that his coalition leads the polls and announced his readiness to begin consultations to form a new government.

He said in a statement, “The Reconstruction and Development Coalition is in first place and we will immediately enter into talks to form an efficient government.”

He added that his coalition welcomes all currents and groups, without exception, with an open mind and pledged to ensure the interests of all Iraqis, including those who did not participate in the elections.

According to the announced results, the Reconstruction and Development Coalition is in first place with 46 seats, the State of Law is in second place with 30 seats, the Al-Sadiqun Movement is in third place with 27 seats, and the Badr Organization is in fourth place with 18 seats.

These results show the consolidation of the position of Shia movements aligned with the central government, and determine the upper hand of these forces in the future parliament and change the internal political balance of Iraq. This also allows for more coordinated decision-making and strengthening the government’s power in domestic and regional politics.

