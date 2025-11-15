Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Showcases its Experience in Printing Holy Quran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Scientific Complex, Dr. Mushtaq Al-Ali, said: "What distinguished the Scientific Complex's pavilion at the Sharjah International Book Fair was the display of the Holy Quran from the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, which garnered wide attention and numerous enquiries from specialised authorities and centres for Quranic writing, as well as researchers and enthusiasts in this field''.

He added that "the complex participated with the printed Noble Qur'an at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, in its various sizes, where visitors were introduced to it and its specifications, in addition to gifting several copies''.

The Scientific Complex pavilion showcases more than 120 of its Quranic publications, which range from encyclopaedias to books, for various researchers and specialists in the fields of Quranic sciences and arts.