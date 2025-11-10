Al-Abbas Shrine Showcases 120 Quranic Works at Sharjah Book Fair

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Scientific Academy for the Holy Quran at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine presented over 120 Quranic publications at the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair, held in the United Arab Emirates.

Dr. Muhannad Al-Miyali, director of the Holy Quran Institute in Najaf Al-Ashraf, affiliated with the complex, stated that the shrine’s pavilion featured more than 120 titles produced by the Quranic Academy.

He noted that the publications included encyclopaedias and scholarly books issued by the Academy, serving researchers and specialists in Quranic sciences and arts. These works attracted significant attention and engagement from scientific and cultural visitors at the fair.

Al-Miyali emphasized that the participation of the complex represented Iraq among 2,300 publishing houses from 118 countries. He added that the initiative reflects the shrine’s commitment to regional and global outreach through its research-based publications.

