Photos: Steady Progress in Al-Kadhimiya Shrine Entrance Project

The project of the entrance gate to the courtyard of the Commander of the Faithful and the Lady of the Women of the World (peace be upon them) of the holy shrine of AL-Kadhimiya continues to advance steadily. The development project for the visitors’ entrance to the courtyard of Imam Ali, the Commander of the Faithful, and Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (peace be upon them) is witnessing remarkable progress in its construction works. This is in accordance with the implementation plan and timeline, providing new services that enhance the smooth flow of visitors entering and leaving, especially during million-strong pilgrimages and major religious occasions hosted by the holy shrine.