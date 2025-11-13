Photos: Al-Askari Shrine Serves Thousands of Pilgrims During Sayyid al-Qasim Commemoration

In an atmosphere of sorrow and devotion, a delegation from the General Secretariat of the Holy Al-Askari Shrine participated in commemorating the anniversary of the passing of Sayyid al-Qasim, son of Imam al-Kazim (peace be upon them), held in the city of al-Qasim in Babylon Province. The event witnessed a large turnout of visitors and believers who gathered to honor the blessed occasion. The hospitality unit of the Holy Al-Askari Shrine had the honor of serving the pilgrims by providing tens of thousands of meals.