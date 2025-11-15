  1. Home
Crowds of visitors commemorate Friday eve at shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (+Photos)

15 November 2025 - 09:39
News ID: 1750457
Source: Al-Kafeel News
The crowds of visitors coming from inside and outside Iraq revived the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

AhlulBayt News Agency: The crowds of visitors coming from inside and outside Iraq revived the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The holy city of Karbala receives visitors on Thursday night, who come to visit the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them), embodying a manifestation of loyalty to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

The Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine mobilises all its departments' efforts to provide various services to the visitors and meet their needs.

