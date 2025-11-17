Photos: Department of Bayn al-Haramayn launched first phase of project to replace drinking water fountains

The Between the Two Holy Shrines Department at the Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine has launched the first phase of a project to replace drinking water fountains in the central courtyard. According to Engineer Muhammad Jassem, head of the General Maintenance Division, the initiative aims to improve services for visitors to the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them). The new marble fountains, sourced from reputable international suppliers, are designed for durability and aesthetic beauty befitting the sanctity of the holy site