Scientific Complex of Al-Abbas Shrine organises a religious trip for its students to Askariyan Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Scientific Complex of the Holy Quran at the Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine organized a religious trip for its students to the Askariyayn Holy Shrine.

Mr. Muntadhar Al-Mushaykhi, head of the Holy Quran Institute in Babel, affiliated with the Complex, stated: “The trip for students of recitation rules and Tajweed, along with their teachers, included a Quranic gathering in the courtyard of the Askariyayn shrine. The program featured recitations by several readers, Quranic contributions, and Hussaini poems in honor of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).”

He added: “The delegation performed congregational prayers at the shrine, shared a blessed lunch at the guesthouse of the Askariyayn shrine, and concluded with the Ziyarat of the shrine of Sayed Mohammad, son of Imam Ali al-Hadi (peace be upon him).”

The Scientific Complex of the Holy Quran aims to strengthen students’ connection with the Holy Quran and promote spiritual and faith-based values through field Quranic programs and activities.

