Bayn al-Haramayn department begins first phase of project to replace drinking water manholes in central courtyard (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Between the Two Holy Shrines Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has begun implementing the first phase of the project to replace drinking water fountains in the central courtyard.

The head of the General Maintenance Division, Engineer Muhammad Jassem, said that "the division's staff have begun implementing the first phase of the project to replace drinking water manholes in the central square, with the aim of enhancing the services provided to the visitors of the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them)."

He added that "the new manholes are made of marble from reputable global sources, and they feature high durability and a more beautiful appearance that suits the sanctity of the place."

The Between the Two Holy Shrines Department is keen on providing all means of comfort for visitors, offering them the best services, and meeting their needs.



