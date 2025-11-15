  1. Home
Al-Abbas Holy Shrine commemorates death anniversary of Al-Qasem, son of Imam Al-Kadhem (+Photos)

15 November 2025 - 09:33
The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine held its weekly mourning assembly to commemorate the death of Al-Qasem, son of Imam Musa al-Kadhem (peace be upon them), in the reception hall.

The council was attended by several officials of the holy shrine, its staff, and a group of visitors.

In his lecture, the speaker Sheikh Abdullah Al-Dujaili discussed an aspect of the biography of Al-Qasem (peace be upon him), reviewing the alienation and displacement he faced at the hands of tyrannical rulers, until he met his end as a wronged and lonely figure.

In his lecture, Al-Dujayli touched upon the injustices and tribulations endured by the Imams of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and their followers throughout history.

The holy shrine is keen on holding weekly mourning sessions to commemorate the events of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), to introduce their biographies, to spread their knowledge, and to highlight their virtues.

