Israel alarmed by Iran’s rapid ballistic missile production

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli military officials have informed parliament that Iran’s accelerating production of ballistic missiles now represents a major strategic threat.

Israel’s fears over Iran’s growing missile capabilities have intensified following the recent 12-day conflict, according to regional media outlets.

Quoting Al Jazeera, the Maariv newspaper—published in the occupied territories—reported that a source revealed details from a closed Knesset session, where Israeli military representatives warned lawmakers that Iran is rapidly manufacturing ballistic missiles.

The report highlights that Iran’s advancing missile program has become a serious cause of concern for Israel’s military and political leadership, sparking heightened anxiety across the regime.

It further notes that Iran’s missile capabilities now serve as a deterrent, making it less likely that Israel or other adversaries will risk new confrontations or aggressive actions against Tehran.

