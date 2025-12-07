Syrian Alawite Council 'Sheikh Ghazal' Announces Nationwide Peaceful Protest in Syria

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Supreme Alawite Islamic Council in Syria and the Diaspora, Sheikh Ghazal Ghazal, has called for a nationwide five-day general strike as a “peaceful and clear response” to religious persecution and sectarian violence faced by the community under the rule of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

In a statement issued on Saturday, Sheikh Ghazal announced that the strike will begin on Monday and continue until December 12, in reaction to the pressures and threats imposed by HTS authorities.

“Our response will be entirely peaceful, expressed through a nationwide strike and remaining indoors for five days,” he emphasized.

Sheikh Ghazal further remarked that the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad’s government late last year was expected to mark a new chapter in Syria’s history, but instead it led to the collapse of what remained of the homeland under the banner of freedom.

/129