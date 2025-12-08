UAE makes dangerous statements against Saudi Arabia about Yemen developments

Ahlulbayt News Agency: In a move has been considered the most dangerous since the beginning of its intervention in the Yemeni affairs, the UAE revealed, during the past hours, new challenges that put its Saudi partner in an awkward position towards the recent developments in Yemen.

During which Abu Dhabi moved from the role of hidden sabotage to the explicit announcement of the adoption of the project of dividing Yemen.

In a sudden escalation, Mohammed bin Zayed’s adviser, Abdul Khaliq Abdullah, called on the Gulf states to recognize what he called the “Arab south” as an independent state, in an explicit separatist proposal aimed at striking the unity of Yemen and tearing its national fabric.

In a post on X, Abdullah said that the Arab South is living a historic watershed moment from Mahra to Bab al-Mandab, and it’s time for the Arab Gulf countries to recognize the southern state-a honest ally and stubborn opponent of al-Qaeda, the Muslim Brotherhood and the Houthis.

“Recognition of the state of the south would reflect a new reality in the region,” he added.

From the point of observers’ view, the statements of the UAE President’s adviser represented a challenge to Saudi Arabia, first of all, before they affect the security and unity of Yemen, as Riyadh has already announced through its media kitchens that the security of Hadramout province is part of the security of the Kingdom.

The UAE official’s statement came simultaneously with a sudden and deliberate deployment of UAE-backed factions in eastern Yemen, within a scheme during which the Islah party factions were expelled from Hadramout and Mahra, in a scene that confirms the existence of a Saudi-Emirati coordination to blow up the inner front of Yemen, paving the ground for division.

On the other hand, media sources familiar with the matter revealed that the so-called pro-UAE-funded southern Transitional Council (STC) in Aden and the pro-Saudi Islah party, known as Muslim Brotherhood, faction in Marib have begun preparing to form two mini-governments, in a move that clearly reflects the project of tearing Yemen into fragile states subject to foreign tutelage.

According to sources, the Islah party held an expanded meeting in Marib during the past hours to discuss the formation of a “mini-government” representing the rest of its political and military influence, waiting for the green light from Riyadh, after its collapse in southern and eastern Yemen.

In contrast, the STC in Aden is working to impose a parallel entity to administer the southern and eastern provinces, following the departure of the Aden government, led by Ben Brik, and Presidential Leadership Council, headed by Rashad al-Alimi from the city.

Observers believe that what is happening was not a local power struggle, but a new colonial scheme run from Abu Dhabi in coordination with Washington and Tel Aviv, in a move aimed at dismantling Yemen and turning it into an arena of influence that serves Western interests and ensures Zionist control over the shipping lines that Yemen overlooks from the Red Sea through the Bab al-Mandeb and the Arabian Sea before reaching the Indian Ocean.



/129