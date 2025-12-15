Yemen Warns Against Israeli Violations of Gaza Ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Sanaa government has warned against the continuation of Israeli violations of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the latest being the assassination of senior commander Raed Saad.

In a statement issued Sunday evening, the Ministry affirmed that acts of genocide in Gaza have not ceased and continue daily, causing the martyrdom of dozens of civilians, including women and children.

It further noted that the Zionist entity has failed to allow the entry of humanitarian aid and has not ended its aggression and blockade against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The Ministry also cautioned about the ongoing escalation in the West Bank, pointing to killings, home demolitions, and destruction of property.

It urged the international community to compel Israel to implement the ceasefire agreement, complete the first phase, ensure the unhindered entry of humanitarian aid, move to the second phase, and end both escalation and settlement expansion in the West Bank.

Finally, the Ministry reiterated Yemen’s firm stance—its leadership, government, and people—in full support of the Palestinian people and their just cause.

/129