Yemen's Ansarullah condemns assassination of Hamas commander Raed Saad

AhlulBayt News Agency: The political bureau of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has condemned the assassination of senior Hamas commander Raed Saad in an Israeli strike on Gaza, stressing that the killing will not weaken the Resistance Front but instead reinforce its determination.

In a statement issued Saturday, the bureau expressed condolences to Hamas, its military wing the al-Qassam Brigades, and other Palestinian resistance factions over Saad’s assassination in a strike that also killed at least four others and injured 25 Palestinians near Gaza City the previous day.

Ansarullah highlighted that the slain commander played a crucial role in advancing the industrial capabilities of the Palestinian resistance and was instrumental in delivering significant blows to the Zionist enemy both before and after Operation al-Aqsa Storm.

The statement further denounced Saad’s assassination as “a blatant violation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement,” emphasizing that such targeted killings will not break the spirit of Gaza’s fighters but will strengthen their resolve to continue the path of sacrifice for freedom and dignity.

Ansarullah described Saad as “a dedicated commander, a symbol of noble sacrifice and deep faith,” noting that his martyrdom is a loss for all freedom-loving people who stand for justice and oppose Palestinian oppression.

The Yemeni resistance movement also renewed its pledge to the martyrs of the struggle for al-Quds, affirming that the Yemeni nation will remain alongside Palestine and its resistance groups until the occupied territories are fully liberated from Zionist control.

