17-year-old Palestinian martyred in Israeli raid to West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli military forces have killed a Palestinian teenager as they carried out a raid in the southern part of the West Bank, Palestinian medical officials say, in the latest deadly incident in a recent surge of violence in the Israeli-occupied territory.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing the head of the Tuqu' Town Council, Tayseer Abu Mifreh, reported that Israeli occupation troops stormed the town late on Monday, took up positions in its center, and began firing “indiscriminately.”

Local sources reported that a Palestinian teenager was shot in the chest during the violent confrontations that erupted in the town after Israeli forces raided the area amid heavy live fire.

Medical officials identified the victim as Ammar Yasser Sabah.

They added that Sabbah, 17, was rushed to a local health center for first aid treatment, but he succumbed to his serious injury shortly afterwards.

Separately, Israeli occupation forces shot and injured a young man on Monday night in the town of al-Ram northeast of al-Quds.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said the youth was shot with live ammunition in the knee near the controversial separation wall, and was subsequently transferred to hospital.

Earlier, Israeli forces opened fire on another young Palestinian man near the wall in al-Ram, injuring him in both feet.

Palestinians in the West Bank are experiencing heightened Israeli military operations and a surge in violent incidents by settlers following the onset of the devastating Gaza war in October 2023, which has claimed over 70,000 lives in the coastal area.

Since then, over 1,085 Palestinians have been killed and 10,700 others injured in the West Bank due to attacks by the military and Israeli settlers in the occupied territory. More than 20,500 individuals have also been abducted by the forces of the occupying regime.

For months, human rights organizations have been sounding the alarm about the increasing risk of ethnic cleansing faced by Palestinians in the West Bank amid ongoing violence.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared Israel's prolonged occupation of historic Palestine to be unlawful and urged the removal of all settlements located in the West Bank and East al-Quds.

