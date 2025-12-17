A Two-Week-Old Baby Dies of Hypothermia Amid Harsh Gaza Winter

AhlulBayt News Agency: A two-week-old baby boy died in the Gaza Strip yesterday after prolonged exposure to cold weather.

Gaza’s health ministry reported on Tuesday that the infant, Mohamed Abul-Khair, passed away due to hypothermia.

According to the ministry, the baby had been admitted to hospital two days earlier but died yesterday.

Earlier, Munir al-Bursh, director general of the health ministry, warned that children, the elderly, and patients face life-threatening risks from falling temperatures inside rain-soaked tents housing displaced families.

Al-Bursh explained that humidity and rainwater inside tents foster the spread of respiratory illnesses among displaced people, while patients remain without access to medical care.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s civil defense service confirmed that one Palestinian was killed and several others injured when part of a residential building collapsed in Gaza City during heavy rainfall.

Civil defense teams recovered the body of a Palestinian from the rubble of a partially collapsed house in the Shati refugee camp, while rescuing several wounded individuals.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu News that thousands of tents sheltering displaced families were flooded or destroyed by strong winds since Monday evening, worsening already dire living conditions.

Months of Israeli attacks have severely weakened Gaza’s infrastructure, leaving many buildings at risk of collapse during extreme weather.

/129