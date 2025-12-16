Hamas warns Gaza faces worsening humanitarian crisis after storm

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem has warned that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worsening with the arrival of a new storm, which has flooded the tents of thousands of displaced people lacking even the most basic protection against the elements.

In a statement on Monday evening, Qassem said that the living conditions of displaced civilians continue to deteriorate as they endure cold and rain in worn-out tents, adding to their daily suffering.

He noted that earlier warnings and appeals for the entry of proper shelter materials and the start of reconstruction efforts have gone unanswered.

Qassem also criticized the international community for failing to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza, stressing that this has directly contributed to the worsening humanitarian crisis.

He urged mediators, countries guaranteeing the ceasefire, the Arab League, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to take urgent and responsible measures to save Gaza’s population from an imminent humanitarian disaster and to end the international silence over the plight of civilians.

In recent days, heavy rainfall has flooded hundreds of tents in Gaza, where displaced families are enduring dire conditions amid a severe lack of civil defense resources and capabilities.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health confirmed that torrential rain submerged tents sheltering families displaced by Israel’s war and reported the death of an infant due to exposure to freezing cold.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Government Media Office stated that 12 people have either died or gone missing because of the storm. At least 13 buildings collapsed, and approximately 27,000 tents were flooded.

