Gaza Civil Defense Recovers 30 Bodies of a Single Family from Rubble

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Civil Defense in Gaza announced that its teams recovered the bodies of 30 members of the Salem family from beneath the rubble of the Abu Ramadan house, destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City.

According to a press statement issued on Tuesday, Civil Defense teams are still working to recover another 30 bodies trapped under the same rubble, despite extremely difficult conditions.

The statement noted that search and rescue operations continue with very limited equipment, including only one bulldozer and one excavator, in a desperate effort to reach the remaining victims.

On Monday, the Civil Defense, in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross, began operations to recover bodies from the ruins of small houses across Gaza City that were flattened by Israeli airstrikes during the ongoing offensive.

These efforts involve cooperation with the Arab Authority for the Reconstruction of Gaza, the Emergency Committee, the Rapid Response Unit, forensic specialists, the Ministries of Health and Religious Affairs, families of the missing, and local tribal and community leaders.

Meanwhile, Israel continues its genocide against Gaza’s population since October 7, 2023, with the backing of the US and Europe, carrying out widespread killing, starvation, destruction, displacement, and mass arrests, while ignoring international appeals and International Court of Justice rulings to stop hostilities.

