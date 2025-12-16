Tehran says US complicit in Israeli war crimes across region

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has issued a strong condemnation of Israel’s ongoing actions in Gaza, denouncing the relentless bombardments and the blockade of humanitarian aid. Tehran stressed that Israel’s supporters are complicit in what it described as genocide.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated on Monday that the international community, particularly the United Nations, bears responsibility to take swift and effective measures to halt Israel’s crimes and ensure accountability for the perpetrators.

He firmly denounced Israel’s blatant violations of international humanitarian law, accusing the regime of war crimes and crimes against humanity, and emphasized the urgent need to end its impunity.

Baghaei asserted that the United States and other nations supplying Israel with weapons and political backing are complicit in the regime’s crimes across Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria.

He further noted that despite ceasefire agreements with Gaza and Lebanon, Israel continues to commit atrocities, enabled by Washington’s unconditional support and the inaction of ceasefire guarantors.

“Despite the announcement of a supposed ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, the Zionist regime, fully supported by the US and ignored by guarantors, persists in committing brutal crimes in occupied Palestine and Lebanon,” Baghaei declared.

He urged decisive measures to confront Israel’s threats to both regional and international peace and security.

Reports indicate that despite the ceasefire, Israeli attacks have continued, causing at least 390 Palestinian deaths since October 10.

Large portions of Gaza remain inaccessible due to the ongoing presence of Israeli occupation forces.

Baghaei’s remarks followed Israel’s weekend strike that assassinated Raed Saad, a senior Hamas military commander.

/129