Death toll from ‘Israeli genocide’ in Gaza rises to 70,665 since October 7

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip announced on Monday that the cumulative death toll from the ongoing Israeli occupation attacks since October 7, 2023, has risen to 70,665.

The daily statistical report on casualties stated that the number of deaths and wounded since the ceasefire agreement on October 11 has reached 393 martyrs and 1,068 injured. A total of 632 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, with children and women constituting the majority of the victims.

The ministry confirmed that a large number of victims remain under the debris and on the streets due to difficult access and a lack of rescue equipment, amid massive destruction to the infrastructure, which the United Nations estimates will cost nearly $70 billion to rebuild.

Gaza health ministry also noted that the occupation army continues to breach the agreement by preventing the entry of sufficient quantities of food and medicine into the besieged Strip, where 2.4 million Palestinians are living in “catastrophic” humanitarian conditions.

