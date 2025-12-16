ICC rejects Israel’s appeal, Gaza war crimes probe continues

AhlulBayt News Agency: Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) today, Monday, rejected another appeal filed by Israel to halt the court's investigation into its conduct of the war on the Gaza Strip.

This decision means that the investigation remains active, and the arrest warrants issued last year against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant remain in force. The judges refused to overturn a lower court ruling regarding the prosecution's investigation into alleged crimes falling under its jurisdiction, which may include events following the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Israel rejects the jurisdiction of the Hague-based court and denies committing war crimes in Gaza, where it is conducting a military campaign aimed at eliminating Palestinian armed factions. These developments occur as a ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, while the war has destroyed much of Gaza's infrastructure and led to deteriorating living conditions in the enclave.

