HRF Files Legal Complaint Against Israeli Soldier Over Gaza War Crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) has submitted a legal complaint to Greek Cypriot authorities demanding the arrest of Israeli soldier Sharon Dawit for his alleged involvement in torture, war crimes, and genocide during Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

The complaint, filed by human rights lawyer Nikoletta Charalambidou on behalf of HRF, includes authenticated evidence of Dawit’s participation in the abuse of Palestinian detainees, documenting systematic breaches of international law.

One of the central pieces of evidence is a verified photograph showing Dawit posing over a naked, blindfolded, and handcuffed Palestinian man.

The filing also cites an Instagram post shared by Dawit on January 2, 2024, in which he is armed and seated while a Palestinian detainee kneels before him.

HRF, based in Brussels, authenticated the image using digital forensic tools, concluding that it depicts acts of torture and inhuman treatment under the Rome Statute and the UN Convention Against Torture.

Natacha Bracq, HRF’s Head of Litigation, emphasized that the case is procedural and grounded in law, stressing that torture is universally prohibited under international legal frameworks.

She stated that Dawit’s own publicized actions serve as visual evidence of a system built on humiliation and domination, calling for accountability for war crimes and systematic abuse in Gaza.

“This case is not symbolic—it is procedural and concrete,” Bracq reiterated.

According to HRF, Dawit served in the Givati Brigade from December 2023 to September 2024, during which he took part in operations involving torture, forced displacement, and destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza.

The foundation also referenced a September 2025 report by the UN Commission of Inquiry, which concluded that Israeli forces committed acts meeting the legal definition of genocide in Gaza.

Named after 6-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab, who was killed by Israeli forces, HRF has filed legal complaints against hundreds of Israeli personnel in countries including Germany, Greece, Belgium, Argentina, Brazil, Cyprus, France, Nepal, the Netherlands, Romania, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and the UK.

In October, HRF disclosed the identities of Israeli soldiers involved in the deliberate targeting of Hind, her family, and the PRCS medical team attempting to rescue her.

The foundation also submitted a case to the International Criminal Court (ICC), naming 24 Israeli soldiers and commanders responsible for the child’s killing.

