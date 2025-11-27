Amnesty International denounces Germany’s decision to lift arms export suspension to “Israel”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Amnesty International has strongly condemned the German government’s decision to end the partial suspension of arms shipments to “Israel,” describing the move as “reckless and unlawful” and one that sends entirely the wrong message.

The organization asserted that this decision encourages “Israel” to “continue committing genocide, war crimes, and the system of apartheid” against Palestinians, and to illegally occupy Palestinian territories “without any fear of consequences.”

Commenting on the decision, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, Policy, and Campaigns at Amnesty International, stated that Germany is “one of the main suppliers of weapons to Israel,” and the previous partial suspension (though extremely late) was “one of the few meaningful forms of pressure” the international community had against the genocide in Gaza.

Guevara-Rosas emphasized that “Now is absolutely not the time to ease this pressure.” She urged Germany to immediately reverse this “extremely dangerous path” to ensure “Israel” complies with international law and the rulings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

